Steven Ahlgren’s photographs of ’90s places of work evoke a bygone period

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

The role that offices play in our lives has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among US workers able to perform their jobs from home, almost six in 10 now do so most, or all, of the time, according to a Pew Research Center survey published in February. Of those, only 42% cite the coronavirus as a major reason, with over three-quarters saying they simply prefer it.

So, at a time when many are questioning whether we need offices at all, photographer Steven Ahlgren’s archival images of American workplaces are a reminder of a not-too-distant past.

Shot over the course of 11 years, the pictures offer a glimpse of corporate life in the 1990s and early 2000s. Ahlgren used gigs photographing business networking events to secure invites to legal and accounting firms, government offices and commercial banks.

While there, he captured offices equipped with boxy computers, fax machines and labyrinths of cables that speak to the technological shifts that have…