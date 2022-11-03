Steven Blesi: American scholar killed in Seoul Halloween crush was ‘curious concerning the world’





When he arrived in the South Korean city of Seoul in late August, American exchange student Steven Blesi quickly developed a wide circle of friends from around the world.

The 20-year-old from Atlanta was studying at the city’s Hangyang University, as part of a US study abroad program. He had planned to meet up with several people from the course on Saturday in the Itaewon district of Seoul, to celebrate Halloween with thousands of other young revelers.

But when he didn’t show up, his friends and family began a frantic search to track him down, before eventually learning that he had died in the crowd crush in an overcrowded alleyway which killed 156 mostly young people.

Blesi’s best friend on the program was Ian Chang, 21, from Florida, who was also his neighbor in their university dorms.

“We pretty much like adventures, doing spontaneous stuff,”…