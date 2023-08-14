Steven Finn: Former England quick bowler proclaims retirement

Steven Finn (left) was part of England’s Ashes-winning squads in 2010-11, 2013 and 2015

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn has announced his retirement from professional cricket following an 18-year career.

The 34-year-old right-armer took 125 wickets at an average of 30.40 in 36 Test appearances between 2010 and 2016.

He made his first-class debut for Middlesex in June 2005, but has not featured in red-ball cricket since July last year because of a knee injury.

Finn also played 69 ODIs and 21 T20 internationals for England.

He moved to Sussex in 2022 and retires having taken 570 first-class wickets in 164 games with best figures of 9-37.

Bowler admits ‘defeat’ in injury battle

“I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it,” Finn said.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn’t always been smooth, but I have loved it nonetheless.

“To have…