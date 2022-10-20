Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa and supervisor half methods after heavy defeat at Fulham

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has left the club following Thursday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored.

Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as Villa manager in November 2021 after leaving his role at Rangers.

But the former England and Liverpool midfielder, 42, led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge.

In his time at Villa he signed some high-profile players including Barcelona forward Phillipe Coutinho, Sevilla defender Diego Carlos and French midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who had been linked with some of Europe’s top sides.

However Carlos suffered a serious ankle injury on his home debut and Kamara is expected to be out until the new year with a knee ligament injury sustained against Southampton last month.

In the summer Gerrard…