Steven Mullaney: Former Nottinghamshire captain takes new player-coach function

Steven Mullaney has won trophies in all formats of the game for Nottinghamshire

Former Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney has agreed a three-year deal with the club as a player-coach.

The 37-year-old will captain the second XI but will remain available for first-team selection when required.

Mullaney stepped down as skipper in October after six years in the role, to be replaced by Haseeb Hameed (red-ball and One-Day Cup) and Joe Clarke (T20).

He has scored more than 14,000 runs and taken 377 wickets in all formats of the game since his Notts debut in 2010.

“His leadership qualities will help the young players in our second team as we look to give them the opportunities to progress,” said head coach Peter Moores.

“Peter Trego adopted a similar role a few years ago, and we saw how successful that was in terms of maturing players and preparing them for first-team cricket – you can look at the likes of Calvin Harrison, Matthew Montgomery and Toby Pettman for examples of that.

