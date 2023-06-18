Steven Myers Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network – Press Release

Acclaimed real estate agent Steven Myers accepts the invitation to Haute Residence’s invite-only Network. Steven is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Nashville, TN.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — With a clear vision, a competitive focus, and a passion for serving others, Steve Myers strives to build a strong reputation through hard work, client advocacy, and innovative thinking. Steve sets expectations high. His friendly demeanor and unwavering dedication to clients are one of the keys to his success.

With 25 years of Realtor experience, Steve specializes in helping buyers and sellers with homes in a triangle that starts at Vanderbilt University and fans down through the northern half of Williamson County. He has many real estate designations including the Luxury Homes Marketing Specialist designation, where he is a member of their Million Dollar Guild. With a degree in marketing, Steve specializes in assembling marketing plans and promotions that achieve results.

Steve is married to Amanda, who is a local eye doctor. She recently sold her private practice, Berry Eyecare, and Optical, to a large private equity group. They have two daughters, Emma Grace, who is a pre-med major at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and Sophia who has just transitioned out of Brentwood Academy into a hybrid homeschool program at Ironwood Academy. This transition allows her more time to devote to her love of modeling and clothing design. She will be debuting her first line at New York Fashion Week, where she has modeled for several years. The Myers family lives in Laurelbrooke, where Steve is a member of their board. They are long-term members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Green Hills.

Prior to joining Fridrich & Clark Realty, Steve was the third agent at Village Real Estate Services, and a founding partner at Keller Williams Nashville, where he served a season as their CEO and Team Leader.

While residential real…