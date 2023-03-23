Stirling Engines Market Projected to Reach USD 1,410 Million, at a 7.5% CAGR by … – Press Release

New York, US, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Stirling engines Market Research Report, by Type, End-Use, Region, and Application- Forecast Till 2030″, the global market for Stirling engines is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 7.5%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 1,410 Million by the end of 2030.

Stirling engines Market Overview:

To explain it more evidently, the Stirling engine refers to a regenerative engine working on the closed cycle process with a gaseous fluid working permanently. The beneficial features of these engines over conventional steam engines include their ability to use any heat source to produce energy, noise-free operation, and higher efficiency. Furthermore, the heat source is produced externally rather than diesel engines developed inside the engine. The global market for Stirling engines has expanded significantly in the last few years. The fact that Stirling engines have a low-temperature differential that is not seen in any of the heat engines is considered the main aspect supporting the development of the market.

Furthermore, these engines are known to produce the heat source outside the machine that none of the other engines does. This results in the effective working of the engine. In addition, the demand for renewable energy sources for engines has also risen, causing the rise in Stirling Engines Market Size.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Stirling engines includes players such as:

Sunpower Inc. (U.S.)

Qnergy. (U.S.)

Genoastirling (Italy)

ADI Thermal Power Corp. (U.S)

ÖkoFEN Forschungs- und Entwicklungs Ges.m.b.H. (Austria)

United Sun Systems International Ltd (Sweden)

Microgen Engine Corporation (Netherlands)

Cool Energy, Inc (U.S)

Among others.

Get…