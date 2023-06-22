STN Video Named Best R&D Partner at Local Media Digital Innovation Awards – Press Release

STN was recognized for their work with Adams Publishing in delivering incremental revenue without resources or effort from Adams

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – STN Video, North America’s leading Online Video Platform for publishers who care about content, user experience and monetization has been recognized for their industry-leading service and technology for publishers as the Best R&D partner at this year’s Local Media Digital Innovation Awards.

The awards recognize organizations for their outstanding and innovative work in the commitment to helping local media thrive in digital environments. STN was recognized for their online digital video platform provided to Adams Publishing Group.

“STN Video and APG created a very successful revenue-generating partnership centered around relevant video across news, sports and business.” says Mike Martoccia, VP of Digital Sales and Marketing, Adams Publishing Group. “With STN’s guidance, we deployed a series of video players across in-article and high-impact positions, featuring regional content, providing millions more in audiences across our 15 states. In its first full year, we generated an incremental $225K+ in revenue while we sleep.”

Adams Publishing Group leveraged several pieces of the STN Video player technology product suite that helps publishers generate more revenue and keep users on page. Some of these include:

an AI-powered player that intelligently matches article editorial with the most relevant video in the STN Library of over 2 million pieces of content. 1:1 Matched Video: a video built using AI that either intelligently summarizes the article from existing editorial or uses STN sourced data to provide a hyper relevant video asset.

a video built using AI that either intelligently summarizes the article from existing editorial or uses STN sourced data to provide a hyper relevant video asset. Recirculation Video: a clickable video carousel that displays desired headlines to users, helping increase their time on site.

“STN has always committed ourselves to providing publisher focused technology that is designed specifically to help our partners…