STOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger … – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:



Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA), relating to its proposed sale to Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, STSA Shareholders are expected to receive one non-tradeable CVR of up to $5.77 in cash plus $0.91 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/satsuma-pharmaceuticals-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CHRA), relating to its proposed sale to SER Capital Partners/ Under the terms of the agreement, CHRA shareholders are expected to receive $6.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/charah-solutions-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC: MYBF), relating to its proposed acquisition by CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, MYBF shareholders are expected to receive 0.9259 shares of CCFNB per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/muncy-bank-financial-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Ranger Oil Corp. (NASDAQ: ROCC), relating to its proposed sale to Baytex Energy Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, ROCC shareholders are expected to receive 7.49 shares of Baytex and $13.31 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/ranger-oil-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered…