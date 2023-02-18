STOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues its Investigation of the … – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:



Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO ) , relating to its proposed sale to affiliates of Francisco Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, SUMO shareholders are expected to receive $12.05 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/sumo-logic-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII ) , relating to its proposed sale to Abbott Laboratories. Under the terms of the agreement, CSII shareholders are expected to receive $20.00 in cash per common share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/cardiovascular-systems-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA ) , relating to its proposed sale to Globus Medical, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, NUVA shareholders are expected to receive 0.75 shares of Globus per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/nuvasive-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



First Miami Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: FMIA), relating to its proposed sale to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, FMIA shareholders are expected to receive 10.2685 shares of United per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/first-miami-bancorp-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

About Monteverde & Associates PC

