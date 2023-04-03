Storyblok launches Creator Fund to empower creators to showcase the future of co… – Press Release

Winners receive $5K to support the creation of their ideas

LINZ, Austria, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Storyblok , the content management system (CMS) category leader that empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, today announced the launch of its Creator Fund .

Storyblok’s Creator Fund enables creators to submit an idea for content related to CMS topics for a chance to get $5K to work on the project.

Working with the creator community to raise awareness of the benefits of headless content management has always been a priority for Storyblok. In 2022 alone, Storyblok sponsored 231 projects from creators.

Storyblok is open to any creator-driven media and has previously collaborated with a diverse community of creators: bloggers, podcasters, live streamers, social media influencers, etc.

“Storyblok has been nothing short of incredible. Their team is supportive, the product is innovative, and the momentum behind it all is very exciting. The Marketing Meetup is proud to work with Storyblok for over a year now, and we know they’re on the side of creators everywhere,” said Joe Glover from The Marketing Meetup .

“I’ve enjoyed Storyblok as a sponsor because they give me the creative freedom to create the best content for my channel. The Storyblok community also does a fantastic job promoting my content,” said Matt Maribojoc from LearnVue .

“Storyblok has been a fantastic partner for our media operation, drawing lots of interest from our listeners. I enjoyed working with them,” said Brian McCullough from the Techmeme Ride Home podcast.

“Whether they’re new or established creators, we find the best content ideas to promote headless architecture come from the community. Through our new Creator Fund, not only will more businesses learn about the future of content management, but we’ll also help creators get more attention for their great work and creativity,” said Thomas Peham, VP of Marketing at Storyblok.

Interested…