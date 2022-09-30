Strauss assessment: Jos Buttler says proposed reductions might increase requirements

Jos Buttler replaced Eoin Morgan as captain of the England white-ball teams

Jos Buttler says a proposed reduction in County Championship and T20 Blast matches could raise standards and benefit England.

The England white-ball captain said the process was not “simple”, but fewer games would allow players to prepare and recover better.

His comments come after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released its high performance review.

The review suggests red-ball games could be cut from 14 to 10 in a season.

The review, led by Sir Andrew Strauss, also suggests dedicated windows for the One-Day Cup, T20 Blast and the Hundred.

It has been met with criticism from many first-class counties who are concerned about the lack of cricket they would be hosting as a result.

When asked by The Sports Desk podcast if he thought reducing the number of County Championship and domestic T20 matches could help improve the England team, Buttler said: “Yeah, I do.

“I do feel a reduction in games would allow…