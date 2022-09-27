Strauss evaluation: English cricket should discover compromise over schedule – Richard Thompson

Cricket must “find some compromise” over “radical” plans to overhaul the domestic calendar amid opposition from counties, says England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson.

He said plans to cut the number of matches was “a sacrifice I’m prepared to try to sell to the counties”.

But he added “whether some of the proposals being suggested are a bridge too far needs to be decided”.

Any changes must be agreed by two-thirds of the 18 first-class counties.

Thompson, the most powerful figure in the English game who took over last month, warned that international cricket is now facing an “existential problem” with the “threat” of overseas Twenty20 franchise leagues luring top players away.

“We are foreseeing that as a challenge,” he said. “We can’t allow that to play out.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Thompson also told BBC Sport: