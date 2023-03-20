Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size To Hit US$ 4.6 billion By 2033, Owing To Inc… – Press Release

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Stretch Marks Treatment Market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). Revenue from stretch marks treatment is set to increase at 5.8% CAGR and reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2033.



To boost the revenue growth of particular product segments, manufacturers are concentrating on enlarging their market footprint through partnerships & agreements and the acquisition of local players.

Chemical peeling and laser skin resurfacing were among the top five least invasive cosmetic procedures in 2020, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), indicating their popularity among Americans in general.

Rise in obesity, higher spending on healthcare facilities, increase in pregnancies, and more people worrying about stretch marks are factors driving market growth. A rise in the number of online treatment providers is another factor complementing market expansion. Stretch marks can form on growing teens as well as pregnant women during or after delivery.

They frequently appear on people who abruptly lose weight. Stretch marks are more likely to appear because it causes the skin’s suppleness and vascularity to decline.

Stretch marks are a result of structural changes in collagen fibers as well as a decline in elastin and fibrillin fibers, according to a study by Statpearls.

Every year, a number of new products are launched in the market.

For instance, in 2022, Alma Lasers introduced Alma Hybrid, Cynosure introduced PicoSure® Pro, and Lumibird Medical introduced Nd: YAG LASER: CapsuloTM.

As a result, the introduction of such cutting-edge products is also aiding market expansion across regions.

