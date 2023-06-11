Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Announces the Grand Opening of it’s New… – Press Release

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Announces the Grand Opening of it’s Newest Location in the Dawsonville Area

DAWSONVILLE, Ga., June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Drivers in Oak Lawn can now experience a superior oil change from the comfort of their vehicle as Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change (Strickland Brothers), a quick lube operator with over 150 locations across 26 states in the U.S., opens its newest location at 6371 Hwy 53 E Dawsonville, GA 30534.

Strickland Brothers prides itself on high-quality oil changes, superior service, and a unique low-involvement experience that typically has customers back on the road in about 10 minutes. They proudly pour Valvoline® motor oil but want customers to know that they should anticipate to drive away with more than just oil. Strickland Brothers’ team of highly trained technicians ensures that each oil change is performed with the utmost care and attention to detail.

“We’re excited about our continued growth and expansion into new markets. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change was founded on the desire to bring a quality customer experience to the quick service oil change industry” said CEO and Founder Justin Strickland. “I believe that our commitment to quality and service sets us apart from other oil change providers in the area and we’re honored to have the opportunity to service the residents of Dawsonville.”

In addition to its focus on high-quality oil changes, Strickland Brothers is also dedicated to providing a low-involvement experience for customers. This means that customers can sit back and relax in their vehicles while the oil change is being carried out, with no need to leave the comfort of their vehicle. This allows for a quick and hassle-free experience that is perfect for busy individuals and families.

Strickland Brothers is a portfolio member of the Accelerated Brands family, a leader in the automotive industry who strives to deliver a superior service experience to their customers by…