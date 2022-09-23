Strictly Come Dancing 2022: 15 issues we came upon about this 12 months’s stars

By Emma Saunders
Entertainment reporter
It’s that time again… there’s an autumnal chill in the air, the kids are FINALLY back at school and sequins are frantically being stitched on to dozens of fabulous costumes. Strictly’s back!
Anton Du Beke returns to the judging panel but this time it’s on a permanent basis as he officially takes over the reins from Bruno Tonioli.
Despite being a bundle of energy, the Italian has clearly decided that the jetlag from bombing back and forth between LA (where he films Dancing with the Stars) and London is too much even for him.
Anton will again be joined by head judge Shirley Ballas plus Motsi Mabuse and the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood.
The launch show is on Friday, having been delayed due to the Queen’s death earlier in the month. To whet your appetite, here’s what the celebrity contestants revealed just as they were beginning rehearsals.
1. Kym Marsh had to borrow some underwear on the first day of training