Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Snake hips, meditation and fabulous outfits

It might not feel like it, with the recent heatwave across much of the UK, but – if you listen very carefully – you can hear the rustle of satin and sequins that heralds the arrival of autumn.
Yes, Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens in a matter of days, with 15 celebrities teaming up with professionals to learn new moves, get spray tanned, and hit the dancefloor.
The action starts on Saturday (16 September) when viewers will discover who’s dancing with who during the launch show.
But for now, find out all the backstage gossip from this year’s stars – from Adam to Zara – as they took a break from rehearsals to spill the beans.
Adam Thomas is worried Craig might make him cry
The Emmerdale star says his children (who are nine and five) are excited and have been teaching him some moves, but adds: “They know I can’t really dance”.
His actor siblings – twin Scott and brother Ryan – “just laughed” when they found out…