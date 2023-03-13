Strikes Replace: How Monday 13 March junior medical doctors’ strike will have an effect on you

MON
20
FEB
Ambulance staff
- Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Wales and several regions of England, and the GMB union in parts of England, are on strike
- The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency
Border Force
- Border Force staff at the Port of Calais, Port of Dunkirk, Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal and the Port of Dover are taking industrial action
- The strike only affects international inbound travel to the UK only
- The industrial action is due to end at around 07:00 GMT
TUE
21
