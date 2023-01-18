Strikes Replace: How nurses’ strikes on Thursday will have an effect on you

TUE
17
JAN
Teachers in Scotland
- Teachers in Perth and Kinross and North Ayrshire are on strike
- Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay
Read more: Which schools will teachers’ strikes affect?
WED
18
JAN
Nurses in England on strike
- Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
- Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work
Teachers in…