Strikes sweep Britain as hovering inflation savages dwelling requirements



London

CNN Business

—



Workers in the United Kingdom have had enough of falling living standards.

Rail workers, journalists, lawyers, and postal workers have gone on strike in recent weeks to demand higher pay as inflation soars to its highest level in decades.

At least 155,000 workers are currently on strike, including staff at the country’s postal service, and engineers and call center workers for telecom provider BT

(BTGOF). Two rail unions on Wednesday announced further strike action by 14,000 of their members later this month.

More strikes could be on the way this fall, threatening unprecedented disruption across a range of industries. Teachers, doctors and nurses are set to vote on strike action in the coming weeks. Unions could even coordinate their walkouts. Unite and Unison — the country’s biggest unions with 2.7 million…