Structural Heart Devices Market Size & Share to Surpass $22.82 Billion by 2028 |… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Structural Heart Devices Market is valued at USD 10.25 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.82 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Structural Heart Devices Market Overview

The structural heart devices market refers to medical devices used in the treatment of structural heart diseases such as heart valve defects, atrial septal defects, and patent foramen ovale. These devices are used to repair or replace heart valves, close holes in the heart, or provide support for weakened heart walls.

The global structural heart devices market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, technological advancements in device design and materials, and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Some of the key structural heart devices include transcatheter heart valves, left atrial appendage closure devices, and mitral valve repair devices. Transcatheter heart valves, which can be implanted through a minimally invasive procedure, are expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments in the market.

Structural Heart Devices Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases: The incidence of structural heart diseases such as heart valve defects, atrial septal defects, and patent foramen ovale is increasing globally due to aging populations and lifestyle changes. This is expected to drive demand for structural heart devices.

Technological advancements in device design and materials: The development of new materials and technologies has led to the creation of devices that are more effective and durable, and have better outcomes. These…