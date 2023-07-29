Stuart Broad: Chris Broad, Alastair Cook dinner & Michael Vaughan on England’s retiring bowler

Stuart Broad retires with more than 800 international wickets to his name

This article was first published in July 2020

Stuart Broad is the premature baby who grew up to become a fearsome fast bowler.

The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement on Saturday, has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson.

These are the stories of those who know Broad best. Son of a Test batter, Nottingham Forest fan, bad rapper and prolific wicket-taker.

‘He weighed 2lbs 2oz’

Broad was born 12 weeks premature on 24 June, 1986 at the City Hospital in Nottingham. His mother, Carole, was a school teacher and his father Chris played 25 Tests as an opening batter for England.

Stuart Broad with his dad Chris, who played in England’s Ashes win in Australia in 1986-87

He weighed 2lbs 2oz. He was tiny, immediately put into an incubator and we were informed of the slight deficiencies he had. He stayed in hospital for a month and as…