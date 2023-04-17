Sudan combating: The army rivalry behind the clashes in Khartoum

The fighting that has erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership.
There are clashes at strategic places across the capital as members of a paramilitary force – Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – and regular soldiers fight.
Here is what you need to know.
What has led to the fighting?
Since a coup in October 2021, Sudan has been run by a council of generals, led by the two military men at the centre of the dispute:
- Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the armed forces and in effect the country’s president
- And his deputy and leader of the RSF, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.
They have disagreed on the direction the country is going in and the proposed move towards civilian rule.
One of the main sticking points is over the plans to…