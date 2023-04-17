Sudan preventing: Clashes proceed for third day, with practically 100 useless





CNN

—



Intense and bloody fighting has gripped Sudan for a third day, as a violent tussle for power left close to 100 people dead, hundreds more injured, and sparked warnings about a humanitarian crisis that has drained hospitals of blood supplies and life-saving equipment.

Clashes first erupted Saturday between the country’s military and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, who told CNN on Sunday the army had broken a UN-brokered temporary humanitarian ceasefire.

Hemedti said Monday his group will pursue the leader of Sudan’s Armed Forces Abdel Fattah al-Burhan “and bring him to justice,” while Sudan’s army called on paramilitary fighters to defect and join the armed forces.

Residents in the capital Khartoum endured sounds of artillery and bombardment by warplanes on Monday, with eyewitnesses…