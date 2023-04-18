Sudan preventing: Gunmen storm properties of UN employees as confusion reigns over ceasefire





CNN

—



Gunfire, explosions and overhead fighter jets were heard across Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Tuesday, as gunmen reportedly stormed the homes of people working for the United Nations and other international organizations, amid conflicting reports of an agreed ceasefire in the country.

Fighting between the country’s armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is in its fourth day in Khartoum both near the army command and the presidential palace, and close to two RSF bases to the north and west of the capital.

Residents remain trapped in the middle elsewhere in Sudan; 11 people were killed in the western region of North Darfur and dozens injured, including children, over the past 48 hours, medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières said.

At least 270 people have been killed and more than 2,600 injured in the unrest, according to the World Health…