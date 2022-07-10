Sue Barker’s ultimate Wimbledon ends with tributes from Andy Murray, Roger Federer & Billie Jean King

Roger Federer and Andy Murray led the tributes as Sue Barker’s final Wimbledon ended with an emotional send-off in front of cheering tennis fans.

The 66-year-old has stepped down after 30 years at the helm of live sports broadcasting for the BBC.

During a discussion about Novak Djokovic’s victory over Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s men’s singles final, former British number one Tim Henman interrupted Barker to show her a montage looking back on her career with tributes from current and former players.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer said “You made me cry”, while Murray said “You are going to be missed by everyone who loves tennis”.

By the end Barker was wiping her tears with a tissue, with Henman’s arm around her as Billie Jean King declared her to be the greatest presenter.

“She’s an amazing example – if you want to be an amazing presenter, if you want to be anything in broadcasting – she’s the GOAT [greatest of all time],” the American 12-time Grand Slam singles champion said.