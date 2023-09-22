Sue Redfern to turn into first feminine umpire in County Championship

Sue Redfern was an umpire in the Women’s Ashes Test between England and Australia this summer

Sue Redfern is to become the first female umpire to stand in a men’s first-class match in England and Wales.

Redfern will umpire Glamorgan’s County Championship match against Derbyshire at Sophia Gardens, starting on Tuesday.

Capped 21 times by England in the 1990s, Redfern has since become a trailblazing figure for female umpires.

“It has been an ambition of mine for a long time and, while it is a new challenge that will test me, I know that I am ready for it,” she said.

“I have worked hard to earn this opportunity and I look forward to taking the next step in my career. I hope my journey can also be an inspiration to others.”

Cardiff is also where Redfern made history two years ago by becoming the first female umpire to officiate in a home England men’s match, when she was the fourth umpire in a T20 against Sri Lanka.

Earlier this summer, she became the first female to umpire in a T20 Blast…