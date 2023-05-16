SugarShot Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List … – Press Release

SugarShot named among best workplaces

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SugarShot has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

SugarShot is a leader in IT security, compliance and support services for small and medium sized businesses nationwide. Borrowing lessons and strategy from the hospitality industry, the company set out to build unique culture cornerstones from the beginning.

“Our company culture is not just about having a team of A-players, it’s about recognizing that they are the foundation of everything we do. We know that the only way to provide an amazing client experience is to have the best people in the business delivering it. At SugarShot, we are committed to building a team of exceptional individuals who are passionate about their work and driven to exceed expectations. This is what sets us apart and what makes our culture something truly special.” – Scott Spiro, Co-founder, SugarShot.

We have the best team ever at SugarShot and I am so proud of each and every one of them. These wonderful people embody our values and are the driving force behind this prestigious award. My thanks goes out to everyone on our team. – Arnie Boyarsky, Co-Founder & CEO.

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

About SugarShot

SugarShot is a leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions for small and medium sized companies. Featured on ABC…