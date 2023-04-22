SUMEC HARDWARE & TOOLS CO., LTD has obtained the Carbon Neutrality Certificate f… – Press Release

SUMEC HARDWARE & TOOLS CO. LTD, a leading manufacturer of gardening and tools equipment, has announced that it has received the first Certificate of Carbon Neutrality in the garden and tools industry by TÜV Rheinland. This recognition reinforces SUMEC’s commitment to environmental sustainability, which has been a core value of the company since its inception.

TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification services, awarded the Certificate of Carbon Neutrality to SUMEC for its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint through a variety of measures. These include the implementation of energy-efficient practices, the use of renewable energy sources, and the adoption of sustainable materials in its products.

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition from TÜV Rheinland,” said Mr. Liu Kai, President of SUMEC HARDWARE & TOOLS CO. LTD. “Our commitment to environmental sustainability is a top priority for us, and we believe that it is our responsibility to contribute to the preservation of the planet. We are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint, and we will continue to work towards a greener future for our customers and the planet.”

SUMEC’s carbon neutrality efforts include the implementation of solar energy systems at its manufacturing facilities, which has significantly reduced its carbon emissions. The company also uses sustainable materials in product designs of its own brand “Yard Force”, such as recycled plastics and natural fibers. SUMEC has also invested in energy-efficient equipment and practices, including LED lighting and smart energy management systems.

In addition to its carbon neutrality efforts, SUMEC is committed to reducing its overall environmental impact. The company has implemented a waste reduction program, which includes recycling initiatives and the reduction of packaging materials. SUMEC has also developed products with longer lifetimes, reducing the need for replacements and…