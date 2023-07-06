Summer Heats Up for BetterPlayer 2.0 – Press Release

New York’s only soccer practice program for adults is back with new locations throughout the area.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Now in its second year, the BetterPlayer practice program has announced the launch of its summer season, with sessions kicking off at 15 locations throughout New York City.

“We couldn’t have hoped for a more enthusiastic response to BetterPlayer in our first year, and reached record levels of sign ups in winter and again this past spring,” said Gianluca Palanca, General Manager of BetterPlayer. “As for this summer, our all-star team of coaches are ready. We’ve got more locations and options than ever.”

BetterPlayer launched in 2022 to bring soccer practice to everyone, not just the pros. Whether you’re just getting into soccer or you’ve been an enthusiast for decades, adults throughout New York City can learn and practice the beautiful game when before the opportunity wasn’t there. The positive response was immediate and after just over a year of programming, this summer season has grown to address all aspects of the sport (field play, strategy, dribbling, goaltending) for three skill levels (beginner, intermediate, advanced) on days and locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens that make these programs accessible to all.

“Everyone has a busy schedule, so it was important to put our programs in as many locations as possible, and on different days and times,” said Palanca. “We want everyone who wants to be involved to have the opportunity to play. BetterPlayer is for everyone who wants to learn the sport, get better, join a team, prepare for their upcoming games, or even just have a fun time staying in shape and meeting new people. We have players from 18 to over 60. Plus, it’s low stakes. Nobody is here to land a college scholarship or go pro (yet).”

Coaches for BetterPlayer hail from Brazil, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and the United States, playing at the club, professional and Division I college levels. In addition to…