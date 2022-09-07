Summer season is over. And the battle to get staff again to the workplace is heating up





But now that summer vacations and Labor Day are behind us, more employers may start taking a harder line.

Just how tough companies will get remains an open question, though.

Currently, 69% of mid- to large-sized employers say they require employees with jobs that can be done remotely to be at work a set number of days, according to new survey data from business consulting firm Gartner.

Of that group, 26% require employees to be on site three days a week; and 17% are opting for a two-day minimum. A small number (4%) require just one day, while only 5% require workers to be in the office five days a week. Another 4% say they are requiring employees to show up either one day a month (2%), or one day per quarter (2%). A full 31% said they have set no minimum. One such company is JLL, a global commercial real estate services firm with more than 100,000 employees — about half of whom have remote-capable jobs. And JLL has no plans to set a requirement this fall. “We’ve always believed in…