Summit BHC Announces Leadership Promotions and Additions – Press Release

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Summit BHC, a leading national provider of behavioral health and addiction treatment services headquartered in Franklin, has promoted Daniel Krasner and Kim Brady to key leadership positions within the company and has announced two new additions to the management team.

“Hiring and promoting the right talent is a critical element of Summit’s continued growth and success,” said Brent Turner, CEO of Summit BHC. “These leaders have consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the communities we serve, and their expertise is essential to our organization. We are proud of the leadership team we’ve assembled and look forward to their continued contributions to improve the lives we touch.

“Daniel Krasner has been named Chief Marketing Officer for Summit, after previously serving as the Executive Vice President of Business Development. During his tenure, Krasner spearheaded several successful business development initiatives, including the growth of the alumni department, and the veteran services department. In his new role as CMO, Krasner will lead and implement Summit’s overall marketing strategy, with a focus on continuing the company’s growth trajectory and increasing its visibility in the marketplace.

Kim Brady has been named Chief Human Resources Officer for Summit. In her previous role as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Brady expanded the Human Resources department to support the rapid growth of the company. Brady led the selection and recent implementation of a new human resource management and payroll system, which has streamlined processes and improved employee satisfaction. Brady will continue to oversee the growth and development of…