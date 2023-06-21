Sun Control Films Market Valuation is estimated to reach US$ 11,224.4 million at… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The overall size of the global sun control films market was assessed by Future Market Insights at US$ 6,187.4 million in the year 2022. As per the FMI market analysis report, from 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to expand at of 5.6%. By following this growth rate, the overall market is poised to grow from US$ 6,509.1 million in 2023 to US$ 11,224.4 million by 2033.



Rising consumer demand for energy-efficient windows is anticipated to drive the sales of control films during this projected period. Sun control films are now getting frequently used in windows to increase energy efficiency for heating and cooling in both commercial and home settings.

Sun control films can reduce heat loss through windows and doors in houses by an average of 30%, according to the United States Department of Energy. So, rising global concern for reducing the proportion of toxic gases in the atmosphere is anticipated to encourage the sales of sun control films.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study: