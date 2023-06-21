Sun Control Films Market Valuation is estimated to reach US$ 11,224.4 million at… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The overall size of the global sun control films market was assessed by Future Market Insights at US$ 6,187.4 million in the year 2022. As per the FMI market analysis report, from 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to expand at of 5.6%. By following this growth rate, the overall market is poised to grow from US$ 6,509.1 million in 2023 to US$ 11,224.4 million by 2033.
Rising consumer demand for energy-efficient windows is anticipated to drive the sales of control films during this projected period. Sun control films are now getting frequently used in windows to increase energy efficiency for heating and cooling in both commercial and home settings.
Sun control films can reduce heat loss through windows and doors in houses by an average of 30%, according to the United States Department of Energy. So, rising global concern for reducing the proportion of toxic gases in the atmosphere is anticipated to encourage the sales of sun control films.
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact your business. Find more insights in this sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-886
Key Takeaways from this Market Study:
- The United States is known to be making high use of sun control films for its windows in buildings and vehicles. In comparison to other countries, the regional market garnered almost US$ 1,528.3 million in 2022 which was almost 24.7% of the overall revenue.
- In the Asia Pacific region, Japan has remained a well-known producer and user of sun control films. In the year 2022, the overall valuation of the market was US$ 290 million translating into 4.7% of the global revenue.
- In recent years, China is witnessed to be progressing notably in the production and export of sun control films from its widely established industries. As per the FMI market analysis report, this regional market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the period from 2023 to…