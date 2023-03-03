SunGod Partners With Commerce Layer to Make Composable Shopping Experiences – Press Release

PRATO, Italy, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Commerce Layer , the ecommerce software provider that empowers brands and retailers to sell through any digital channel globally, today announced it’s working with SunGod , the leading British performance eyewear brand, to build new and innovative digital shopping experiences across its global eyewear business.



SunGod realized its international growth aspirations were severely restricted, if not impossible, by its former monolithic ecommerce platform. Before Commerce Layer, SunGod had to build and maintain a new site for each local market, while suffering from a lack of customization opportunities, currency conversion fees, and slower site performance. SunGod’s partnership with Commerce Layer will allow the fast-growing eyewear brand to quickly capitalize on new market opportunities across current and future digital channels and with improved site speed.

“As SunGod continued to grow, especially outside of a single market, the challenges of working within a monolith grew too,” said Rob Watkiss, Chief Technology Officer of SunGod. “Working with Commerce Layer’s composable commerce platform has allowed SunGod to create customized shopping and checkout experiences, while helping us expand to new markets with ease that we never thought was possible.”

Commerce Layer’s composable, transactional application programming interface (API) allows for international scalability and design flexibility. With Commerce Layer, SunGod sees the following benefits: