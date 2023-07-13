Sunil Narine (left) is Surrey’s leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast this season, helping the side, led by Chris Jordan, reach the semi-finals

Surrey will be without Sunil Narine for T20 Finals Day because of the West Indies spinner’s commitments in Major League Cricket in the United States.

The 35-year-old took 20 wickets in 15 matches to help the south London club reach Saturday’s event at Edgbaston.

He had been due to fly back to the UK after playing for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the MLC opener.

“It’s frustrating to lose a player of Sunil’s quality at such late notice,” said director of cricket Alec Stewart.

A statement on the club website external-link said that Surrey had learned Narine would not be returning to join the club late on Wednesday.

He had initially been expected to play for LA Knight Riders against Texas Super Kings at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Thursday evening (01:30 BST on Friday) before flying back across the Atlantic to feature for Surrey in…