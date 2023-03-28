SUNSEEKER RESORT UNVEILS FOOD & BEVERAGE CONCEPTS AHEAD OF OCTOBER 2023 GRAND OP… – Press Release

Culinary Program Boasts 20 Fine and Casual Dining Options With A Variety of Global Cuisines and Robust Wine, Beer And Cocktail Programs

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor unveils an unforgettable dining collection and innovative beverage program. The resort will feature 20 first-of-its-kind, wholly owned and branded food and beverage concepts, which include seven signature restaurants, 11 bars and lounges and a food hall spanning 25,000 square feet. Set upon the Peace River, the waterfront resort will showcase fine and casual dining options with everything one could want including a modern steakhouse, a trattoria-style Italian restaurant, coastal Mexican restaurant, an immersive stadium inspired sports bar, a full-service in-house patisserie, beautiful outdoor dining and much more. At the centerpiece of the Sunseeker’s main tower will be the food hall, a vibrant social hub unique to Southwest Florida where guests can explore 11 distinctive eateries. The bar and lounge areas throughout the resort feature a robust wine program with a selection of internationally acclaimed fine wines, modern crafted cocktails, local beer, and tropical libations, which are the perfect accompaniment to the resort-driven elevated dining experiences available.

SUNSEEKER RESORT UNVEILS FOOD & BEVERAGE CONCEPTS AHEAD OF OCTOBER 2023 GRAND OPENING

“We are excited to finally reveal our signature food and beverage concepts at Sunseeker Resort,” says Carlos Cepero, Sunseeker Resorts Executive Director of Food & Beverage. “The shared satisfaction in serving our guests well and challenging ourselves to find ways to continuously improve and master our craft, is what makes Sunseeker Resort’s food and beverage venues the place to display our passion for hospitality!”

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor One-of-a-Kind Culinary Portfolio List