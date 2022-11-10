Superstar stylist Regulation Roach on dressing Zendaya and ‘faking it ‘until you make it’

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Even if you don’t know Law Roach’s face, you will have seen his work — whether you’ve picked up a fashion magazine in recent years or populated your Instagram feed with A-listers. Think of Zendaya’s 2015 Oscars outfit — a delicate white satin Vivienne Westwood dress offset by a cascade of brunette dreadlocks, the response to which prompted a conversation on discrimination towards Black hair — or the slate-gray, 20 foot-wide Giambattista Valli tulle dress Ariana Grande wore to the 2020 Grammys, or the vintage Bob Mackie wedding dress worn by Anya-Taylor Joy to the premiere of ‘Emma’ that same year. These enduring looks, to name just a few, are the work of Roach, the Chicago-born stylist who has found a knack for engineering fashion moments that cut through the noise of a typical red carpet.

Zendaya attends the Oscars on February 25, 2015 in Los Angeles Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

On Monday night, Roach received the…