SupplyPro Announces The Launch Of Its Revolutionary Inventory Shelf Tag – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SupplyPro is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its game-changing Inventory Shelf Tag, a part of the UStockit® platform. Building on the success of the beta testing phase, the UStockit Inventory Shelf Tag will soon be available for sale, meeting the overwhelming demand from distributors and customers seeking innovative and cost-effective inventory management solutions.

“We are thrilled to introduce this transformative, low cost solution, empowering distributors to enhance operational efficiency and provide unparalleled service to their customers. – Floyd Miller, CEO of SupplyPro

The UStockit platform introduces smart technology that transforms any shelf, storeroom, or warehouse into a virtual vending machine with a simple push of a button. This cutting-edge solution integrates electronic shelf label technology with powerful SupplyPro inventory management software, providing real-time, on-demand access to inventory counts and streamlining inventory control processes like never before.

Embracing the Power of Smart Technologies

The demand for automated capabilities from industrial distributors has surged due to changing market dynamics and customer expectations. With SupplyPro’s intelligent software and Bluetooth-enabled Inventory Shelf Tags, distributors can effortlessly automate inventory tracking, ordering, and replenishment, reducing errors, minimizing labor costs, and optimizing warehouse operations at an extremely low cost per SKU.

A Cloud-Based Solution for Efficient Inventory Management

UStockit’s cloud-based inventory system automates…