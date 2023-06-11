Surbiton Trophy 2023 outcomes: Andy Murray beats Jurij Rodionov to say grass-court title

Surbiton Trophy: Andy Murray beats Jurij Rodionov to win singles title – best shots

Andy Murray believes his decision to skip the French Open has been justified after making the “perfect start” to his grass-court season by winning his first title on the surface for seven years.

Murray beat Jurij Rodionov 6-3 6-2 in Sunday’s Surbiton Trophy final despite rain interrupting play for three hours.

It is Murray’s first singles title on grass since his 2016 Wimbledon win.

The 36-year-old dedicated the trophy to his four children, adding they always ask him to bring one home.

Murray opted to forego Roland Garros to focus on the grass-court campaign in a bid to boost his world ranking of 43 and attain a seeding at Wimbledon.

It is a decision that has borne fruit with his second ATP Challenger title in as many months, following his triumph at Aix-en-Provence in May.

“I’ve chosen to come and play here and in Nottingham [next week] to hopefully get lots of matches under my belt so this week has been…