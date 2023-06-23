Surgical Drapes and Gowns Global Market is Projected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 20… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$608.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured) –

3M Company

Company Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Cardinal Health, Inc.

GrupA Medikal Ltd.

Guardian

Medica Europe BV

Medline Industries, LP

Molnlycke Health Care AB

O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Priontex

