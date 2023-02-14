Surgical Robots Market Receives Tailwinds from Neurosurgeons, Finds a New Study … – Press Release

London, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Utmost precision during surgeries, and improved patient outcome drive investments to the robotic surgery landscape. A multi-billion-dollar international market, surgical robotics continues to attract investments, and VC funding from all over the globe, and that constantly swell. Brands like Zimmer Biomet, and Stryker lead their way in robot-assisted orthopedic surgeries, whereas Intuitive pioneers the general surgery. Several start-ups are eying the inroads. The global surgical robots market reflects a highly dynamic scenario. In a new upcoming study, Fairfield Market Research would provide an insight into how the surgical robots market growth will unfold over the near term. The initial findings also mark the key challenges in front of the market, in form of insufficiency, and high up-front costs.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Adoption of surgical robots in the field of neurosurgery has been exceptionally higher when compared with the other key areas of application. The inclination of neurosurgeons has been rising toward minimally invasive surgical procedures that work out effectively against the conventional surgeries and elevate the success rate of the procedure. Moreover, preference for the greater safety quotient of robots is visibly increasing during the surgeries on young patients of critical brain issues, as well as conditions such as epilepsy. While this will drive the dominance of neurosurgery segment in global surgical robots market, the another factor that keeps demand afloat is the set of advantages, i.e., reduced pain, infection, and procedural time. The unmatched precision, and visualization that the surgical robots offer will continue to underpin their adoption across neurosurgery space, suggest the initial report findings. General surgery on the other hand remains a…