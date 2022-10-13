Surging costs present the Fed should proceed its powerful battle in opposition to inflation



Minneapolis

CNN Business

—



A key inflation report showed consumer prices came in hotter than expected in September, punishing Americans and giving license to the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of historic rate hikes.

On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices increased by 0.4% from August, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists had projected that the monthly figure would rise by 0.2%.

On an annual basis, prices rose by 8.2% in September, a slower increase than the 8.3% rise seen in August, the Consumer Price Index, which measures the changes in prices for a basket of consumer goods and services, showed. Economists had projected the pace of price increases would slow to 8.1% last month.

Core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy categories, measured a 6.6% increase in September year over year, setting a new high…