Surging egg costs imply file income for largest US egg producer



New York

CNN

—



A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg.

The egg shortage has enabled record quarterly profits and sales at Cal-Maine Foods

(CALM), the largest producer and distributor of eggs in the United States. The company produces brands such as Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes eggs.

Cal-Maine’s profit increased 65% to $198 million during the three months ended Nov. 26 from a year ago.

A supply shock triggered by the deadliest outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza in US history has driven up prices. Avian flu has killed more than 50 million birds in the United States since the start of 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention….