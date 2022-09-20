Surprise the place the financial system is heading? Pay shut consideration to earnings



New York

CNN Business

—



Corporate America is starting to brace for a recession. Economic bellwether FedEx

(FDX) stunned Wall Street last week with a massive earnings warning and tepid outlook for the global economy.

FedEx’s bad news overshadowed a more promising development on Thursday, the agreement between railroad operators and unions to avoid what could have been a crippling freight rail strike.

Still, investors remain nervous about the health of the railroad business, a sign of the jitters about the overall economy. Shares of top rail operators Union Pacific

(UNP), CSX

(CSX) and Norfolk Southern

(NSC) are down sharply this year. Even Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

(BRKB), which owns Burlington Northern Santa Fe, has taken a dip…