SUSAN G. KOMEN® ADDS THREE NEW LOCATIONS TO 2023 MORE THAN PINK WALK, RACE FOR T… – Press Release

Thousands of Participants Sign Up as Registration Opens to Help End Breast Cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DALLAS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has launched registration for the 2023 Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and the virtual Walk Where You Are events.

In addition to the current 49 locations across the U.S., Komen has added three new walks in San Antonio, Portland and Seattle.

This spring and summer, from May through June, and this fall, from September through November, including October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness month, thousands of dedicated individuals and their families impacted by breast cancer will walk or run in support of Susan G. Komen.

Participants of the MORE THAN PINK Walk or Race for the Cure include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family, and other supporters. For those unable to participate in an in-person event, Komen is also holding a virtual walk event called Walk Where You Are.

“Our Walks and Races unite the breast cancer community in a powerful way all over the country, symbolizing our history, how far we’ve come and the work we still have left to do to create a world without breast cancer,” said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen. “The MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and Walk Where You Are participants and sponsorships play such an important role in ending breast cancer. They help us raise critical funds so those impacted by the disease get the support they need now, whether through financial assistance, patient support programs, life-changing policy work or the research that will ultimately bring us a cure.”

Walk Where You Are Returns for Supporters Unable to Participate in Person

For those unable to participate in person, supporters can join Komen at the Walk Where You Are event on October 28. The virtual walk experience brings community members…