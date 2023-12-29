Sushi with Schumacher: Ex-F1 chef on catering for sport’s massive names

Former F1 chef Dave Freeman pours champagne over Jenson Button following his World Championship win in 2009

Any chef will tell you it is an extremely stressful job, so imagine catering for some of the biggest names in sport and taking your kitchen to a different country nearly every week.

For about 20 years, that was the life of Dave Freeman, an ex-Formula 1 chef who now owns a golf course in Norfolk.

During his distinguished career, he looked after the culinary needs of some of the world’s top drivers, working for Tyrrell, Jordan, BAR, Force India, Brawn, McLaren, Red Bull and Toro Rosso.

Dave, 59, served for 13 years in the Army – good training, he says, “because you’ve got to think on your feet”.

But promotion took him away from his job as a general chef, and by around 1997 he was no longer enjoying Army life.

“My brother’s friend catered for the Williams-Renault factory so he needed chefs to come and help,” he remembers.