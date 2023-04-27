Suspects arrested however burglaries ‘sadden’ Brac minister

Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): Following a spree of burglaries on Cayman Brac, District Administration Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (CBE) is advocating for additional support and resources for the Sister Islands to combat all illicit and illegal activity. Two 31-year-old men, both from the Brac, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglary in relation to four recent break-ins on that island and are now in custody on Grand Cayman.

The burglaries at the Cross Roads Baptist Church, Scott Development and the Star Island restaurant over the last week or so come in the wake of the Brac’s first armed robbery at a liquor store just before Christmas.

In a statement about the crime spree, O’Connor-Connolly said, “Cayman Brac is still the safest place to live in our islands, however, as a result of these recent occurrences, the local community have been placed on high alert and have increased their levels of anxiety about their safety.”

She said…