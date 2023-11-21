Sussex CCC: Ali Orr’s Hampshire transfer defended amidst resignations

Ian Gould (right) officiated in his final match as an international umpire during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Sussex chairman Jon Filby has defended coach Paul Farbrace’s decision to allow batter Ali Orr to join Hampshire.

Former England and Sussex players Ian Gould and Chris Adams subsequently resigned from backroom roles, citing Orr’s departure as the “catalyst”.

“It obviously is a vote of confidence in Paul Farbrace,” Filby told BBC Radio Sussex.

“Tension exists between coaches and players at all times. That is probably one of the ‘catalysts’ that encouraged Ali to think the grass was greener elsewhere.

“He’s [Farbrace] looking at what we are doing and the results in the County Championship improved significantly this year so we are moving in the right way.”

