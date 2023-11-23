Sussex CCC: Ali Orr’s transfer to Hampshire criticised by ex-captain Chris Adams

Chris Adams (centre with trophy) captained Sussex to the 2003 County Championship title

Former Sussex captain Chris Adams has described the club’s release of Ali Orr to Hampshire as “reckless” at best and “unforgivable” at worst.

Orr, 22, had one year left to run on his contract at Hove.

Adams and Ian Gould, both ex-Sussex players, resigned from their backroom positions at the county on Monday saying Orr’s departure played a part.

“What messages does that send to the rest of the squad and the membership?” Adams told BBC Radio Sussex.

“What message does it send to the other 17 counties? That we are prepared to release our young, developing, incredibly well thought of talent – where does that stop?

“At best it’s a reckless decision and at worst it’s unforgivable.”

Adams captained Sussex to the County Championship title in 2003 and also held the cricket manager role at Surrey prior to Alec Stewart.

He returned to Hove last year as a special advisor to the cricket committee on which Gould,…