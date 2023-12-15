Sussex CCC: County to prioritise Championship, says head coach Paul Farbrace

Paul Farbrace (centre bottom) has lost the released T20 captain Ravi Bopara and the retired Steven Finn from his Sussex squad for 2024

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace says the club will make “no apologies” for prioritising the County Championship.

The Hove-based county finished third to miss out on promotion from Division Two of the Championship last season.

In the white-ball formats, Sussex finished bottom of their One-Day Cup group and in the bottom half of their T20 Blast group.

“Our priorities are Championship, first and foremost, then T20 and then 50-over cricket,” Farbrace said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex he added: “We make no apologies for putting them in that order but that is where we are at.”

Sussex announced the signings of India’s Cheteshwar Pujara and Australia’s Daniel Hughes as their two overseas batters for next season, while former England international, and Sussex T20 captain, Ravi Bopara did not have his T20 contract with the county renewed for 2024.

India…